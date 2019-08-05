Woman suffers broken leg after attack by three men in Northampton town centre

A woman and her friend were assaulted by three men on a night out in Northampton town centre.

The attack happened on July 31 between 11pm and 11.30pm in St Giles Street, when two women were on a night out and got into an altercation with three men.

The men assaulted one of the women by knocking her to the floor and kicking her. The second woman was also kicked. One of the women suffered a broken leg as a result of the attack.

The first offender is described as a black man in his early 20s, about 5ft 9in, of skinny build with short dark hair. He was wearing all black, carrying a dark drawstring bag and had headphones around his neck.

The second offender is described as a black man in his mid-20s, about 5ft 9in, of skinny build and wearing all black clothing.

The third offender is described as a black man, in his late 20s, about 5ft 7in, of medium build with shoulder length dreadlocks. He was wearing a red t-shirt and dark trousers.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.