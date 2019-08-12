Woman shot in neck with air rifle as she walked away from men in Northampton

A woman was shot in the neck with an air rifle in Northampton, with police appealing for witnesses to the assault.

The victim was assaulted as she walked away from a group of men who asked her for cash and cigarettes in Abington, police said.

The incident was at the junction with Ivy Road and Abington Avenue. Photo: Google

The incident was on Ivy Road at the junction with Abington Avenue sometime between 11.30pm on Saturday, June 29, and 12.45am on Sunday, June 30.

The offenders are described as men in dark hoodies with the one who spoke to her described as a white man.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.