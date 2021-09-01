Woman sexually assaulted by 'confrontational' man as she walked along road in Northampton

A conversation between a woman and a man in Northampton quickly turned nasty when the man became 'confrontational' and sexually assaulted her, police have said.

The sexual assault took place on Friday, August 27 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm as a woman in her forties walked along Bunting Road in Northampton. She was approached by a man, who spoke to her but, during the conversation, he became confrontational and grabbed her inappropriately.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The woman called for help and several members of the public came to her aid and chased the man onto Balfour Road. Officers would like to speak to these witnesses as a matter of urgency.

The woman was walking along Bunting Road when she was sexually assaulted, according to Northamptonshire Police.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on smart doorbell or dash-cam footage."

A 40-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault and has since been released under investigation.