Woman robbed at Corby cashpoint

A woman was robbed outside Corby's Morrisons in the latest of a series of worrying incidents at the supermarket.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after the incident at the Oakley Road store on July 30.

Do you know this man?

At about 8.15am a woman was withdrawing money at the cashpoint outside the store.

A police spokesman said: "A man approached and stood behind her before pushing her to the side and grabbing the money from the machine. He then made off.

"The man in the images or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Earlier this month a pensioner was robbed in the Morrisons car park.

In May the moment thieves stole a woman's purse was caught on CCTV.

And in March a woman was knocked unconscious as she tried to tackle shoplifters in the store.