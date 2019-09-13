Woman released after grabbing child round the neck in Northampton

A woman, aged 25, has been released by Northamptonshire Police after being pictured grabbing a little girl's neck.

A spokeswoman from Northamptonshire Police told the Chronicle & Echo yesterday (Thursday) that the police force had received reports of a toddler being assaulted in Fish Street.

Footage of the incident was captured on a phone.

The incident took place in Northampton, at about 6.20pm on Tuesday, September 10.

This came after a video, which had been widely circulated on Facebook, appeared to show a woman with her hands around a little girl's neck while the toddler sat in her buggy.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman told the Chron this afternoon (Friday) that following an investigation, the woman has been released and no further action has been taken.