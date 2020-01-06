Woman pushes man away after attempted sexual assault in Northampton

A woman was propositioned by a man in Northampton who pushed her against a wall before she escaped to safety.

The attempted sexual assault took place between 10.20pm and 10.35pm on Thursday, December 26, Northamptonshire Police today (Monday) confirmed.

The woman was smoking a cigarette in Welford Road, close to the junction with Acre Lane and Fylingdale.

She was approached by a man who propositioned her, before pushing her against a wall and repeating his unwelcomed advances.

The woman managed to push him away and escape to safety.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender is described as white, about 5ft 6ins, of a slim to medium build, with short brown hair which was receding at the front and a small amount of stubble.

"He was wearing a white shirt that had a brown mark on the collar and the top button was undone, a smart black zipped jacket and smart black trousers."

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000690194.