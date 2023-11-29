Woman pushed and verbally abused in Abington Park, Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was pushed and verbally abused in Abington Park.

The incident happened on Friday (November 24), at about 3.45pm.

Police say, following a verbal altercation, a woman was pushed by another woman and then verbally abused by the man who was with her.

Police want to speak to these two people after an assault in Abington Park.

