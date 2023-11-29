News you can trust since 1931
Woman pushed and verbally abused in Abington Park, Northampton

The incident followed a verbal altercation
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
A woman was pushed and verbally abused in Abington Park.

The incident happened on Friday (November 24), at about 3.45pm.

Police say, following a verbal altercation, a woman was pushed by another woman and then verbally abused by the man who was with her.

Police want to speak to these two people after an assault in Abington Park.
The man and woman in the CCTV images could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000727680.