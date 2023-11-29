Woman pushed and verbally abused in Abington Park, Northampton
The incident followed a verbal altercation
A woman was pushed and verbally abused in Abington Park.
The incident happened on Friday (November 24), at about 3.45pm.
Police say, following a verbal altercation, a woman was pushed by another woman and then verbally abused by the man who was with her.
The man and woman in the CCTV images could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000727680.