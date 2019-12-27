Woman punched in Wellingborough Morrisons' car park

A woman was seriously injured when a man punched her in Morrisons' car park in Wellingborough.

The incident happened in the supermarket car park in Oxford Street, Wellingborough, between 1pm and 1.30pm on Sunday, December 1.

The 35-year-old woman sustained a serious eye injury after a man punched her.

The offender was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and had his face covered.

People came to the assistance of the woman and police are appealing for witnesses to the assault.

Police officers would like to speak to those who helped the woman as a matter of urgency.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.