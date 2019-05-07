Woman punched fellow bus passenger in the head at Northampton stop

A woman who punched a fellow passenger in the head after she stepped onto a bus in Northampton is being sought by police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the assault on a bus at Weston Favell Bus Station in Billing Brook Road.

The incident happened on the number 1 bus on Thursday, May 2, between 9am and 9.30am, when a woman got on the bus and assaulted another woman by punching her in the head.

The suspect is described as white, of large build, in her late 20s, about 5ft 4in with long brown hair which she wore in a ponytail. She wore a green parka coat with a fur hood.

Anyone with information or who saw the assault take place are being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.