Woman pulled to the ground during daylight attack in Northampton churchyard

A woman walking through a churchyard in Notrhampton was pulled to the ground during an attempted robbery.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said officers investigating an attempted robbery in St Giles’ churchyard are appealing for witnesses.

"Between 4.20pm and 4.50pm on Monday, June 24, a woman walking through the churchyard was approached by an unknown person who tried to grab a rucksack off her back, pulling her to the ground in the process.

"The suspect is described as wearing a black hooded top," the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.