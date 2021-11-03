Woman kicked in the head while lying in Northampton town centre furniture shop doorway
Police appeal for witnesses after 51-year-old is released on bail
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was kicked in the head in Northampton town centre.
Northamptonshire Police revealed the assault happened at around 6.15pm on Friday (October 29), as the woman was lying down in the doorway of Watts the Furnishers store in Abington Street.
A spokesman said: "A man approached the woman and kicked her in the head, before lying down nearby. The woman called police and a man was arrested shortly afterwards.
"Anyone who saw the assault or who has information about it is asked to call 101 using incident number 21000630382."
A 51-year-old man of no fixed address has been released on conditional bail after being arrested on suspicion of common assault in connection with the incident.