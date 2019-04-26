Woman injured in hit-and-run in Northampton appeals for witnesses

A woman who's leg was broken when it was struck by a car in Wellingborough Road is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Amber Thompson, 28, was crossing the road opposite the Pickering Phipps at 10.45pm on Good Friday when she was struck on her right leg by a silver car.

But despite braking to a halt initially, the driver of the car drove off without stopping to check on her welfare.

Amber said: "I was in the road near the kerb screaming in pain. My friend looked down the road and saw them stop and he was adamant they must have realised there'd been an accident."

An ambulance was called and police officers interviewed Amber's friend while she was receiving treatment from paramedics.

Doctors later found Amber had suffered a fractured shin and she has subsequently had her leg put in a cast. She has been told she won't be able to walk again for three months.

Northamptonshire Police are now treating the incident as a suspected hit and run.

Amber's mum has contacted businesses near the scene of the incident to request any CCTV footage they may have. But Amber would also like any witnesses to contact police.

She said: "There were some girls who offered me gin and were very kind to me. It's possible they, or people leaving the Pickering Phipps, saw what happened."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.