Woman inappropriately touched during a night out at a popular Northampton town centre bar

A stranger approached a woman in a cocktail bar in town before inappropriately touching her.

Police are looking for information after an incident in the early hours of Sunday, December 8, in Northampton.

At about 1am, a woman with a group of friends in the upstairs main bar of Sazarac Bar, Castillian Street, was approached by a man she didn't know who then touched her inappropriately.

He is described as a white, 6ft 2in man with medium build with short brown hair wearing a light blue shirt and dark coloured trousers,

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 19000660852, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.