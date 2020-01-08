Woman hurled bottle of wine at Oundle shop worker

A woman was twice refused the sale of alcohol at an Oundle shop - before hurling a bottle of wine at a member of staff.

Police have today (January 8) released an image of a woman they want to speak to after the incident at the Tesco Express in Market Place between 9.45pm and 10pm on November 27.

Do you know this woman?

The woman - who officers believe was in Oundle for a wedding - tried to buy alcohol but a member of staff refused the sale and the woman became verbally aggressive and left.

She then returned to try and buy the alcohol again but was refused for a second time and picked up a bottle of wine before throwing it at a member of staff.

The bottle narrowly missed the member of staff’s face but injured her arm, before smashing on the floor behind the till.

Police believe the woman may have links to the London area.

A spokesman said: "Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000639844."