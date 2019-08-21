Woman held at knife point and had cash stolen in Northampton mugging

A woman had all of her money stolen while she was threatened with a blade near a Northampton multi-storey car park.

At around 11.20am on Thursday, August 15, a woman was walking into the town centre along Barrack Road and was approached by a man as she passed the bottom of Mayorhold car park.

Police have today issued a witness appeal after woman was robbed at knifepoint in Northampton.

He demanded all her money, and after she replied she had none, he tried unsuccessfully to grab her bag before producing a short-bladed kitchen knife.

The victim then handed over £40 in cash.

The suspect then fled past Mayorhold, turning left into Sheep Street to escape.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "He is described as a white man, aged around 23, 5ft 8in, of slim build with short dark hair and clean shaven appearance.

"He had a scar underneath the left side of his mouth, as if he had previously been cut.

"He wore a white t-shirt with a black design on it, blue jeans and dark trainers, and spoke with a local accent."

Northamptonshire Police today issued this appeal and are asking for anyone who saw the incident, the suspect, or has information about the incident, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident number: 19000432753.