Woman grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted by man in Northampton

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man who grabbed her from behind as she walked along the pavement in Northampton.

The 32-year-old victim was walked along the A428 Wilmington Terrace and a man appeared from an alleyway between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Monday, November 18.

The woman was sexually assaulted on Lower Priory Street, Semilong, Northampton. Photo: Google

He approached her and asked her to call him a taxi, which she refused to do, but he kept following her onto Lower Priory Street, Semilong, where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman managed to break free, however, the man continued to follow her shouting abuse.

The man is described as white, aged between 22 and 28, around 6ft, of slim build with black stubble.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey jumper, black trainers and a black beanie hat.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000618459.