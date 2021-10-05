A woman who attacked her boyfriend while he laid in bed before threatening him with a knife in Northampton was given a chance to reform at court on Tuesday (October 5).

Jade Edwards punched her partner in the back, pulled his hair out, bit him in face and threw two bronze ornaments at him at a property in Rothersthorpe Road in June.

The 28-year-old, of no fixed abode, also swung a knife at the victim 'in a determined way' and stabbed a chair he was sitting in before he wrestled the weapon off her.

Northampton Crown Court

Edwards then told police her boyfriend, who she had been in an 'up and down' relationship with for six months, had tried to scare her so she was just doing the same back to him.

The defendant was arrested and has been remanded in custody since, before pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

His Honour Judge David Herbert concluded she had spent enough time behind bars so he decided to release her on a suspended 12-month prison sentence, with a six-month mental health treatment requirement and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days, at Northampton Crown Court.

"What it seems to me you need is assistance as far as rehabilitation is concerned," the judge told her.

"You have already been punished as you have been in custody for the equivalent of an eight-month sentence so you would only have a few months to go before you were released anyway.