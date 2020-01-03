Woman bitten and puppy killed in alleged attack by eight 'American bulldog-type dogs' in Northamptonshire

A pack of around eight 'American bulldog-type dogs' allegedly attacked a woman, her husband and killed their puppy while on a walk on Christmas Day.

The attack took place on a woman's private property as she was walking her dog and her puppy on Christmas morning in Blisworth Road, Gayton.

At around 11am, the woman reportedly saw a pack of around eight American bulldogs running towards her.

The dogs allegedly killed puppy, bit the woman and bit her husband when he arrived to help his wife.

The woman was reportedly hospitalised as a result of her injuries.

A 27-year-old man has since been interviewed by police in connection with the incident.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to an incident on Christmas Day at about 11am in Blisworth Road, Gayton, in which a number of dogs attacked a woman and her puppy.

“A 27-year-old man has been interviewed in connection with this incident and a file has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service for their consideration.

“A Voluntary Control Order has also been put in place in regards to the dogs.”