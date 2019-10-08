Woman attacked and robbed in Corby

A woman was attacked and robbed for just £40 in Corby's town centre.

Police launched an appeal today (October 8) after the incident in Everest Lane between 4.40pm and 5pm on Saturday, September 28.

Police are investigating

The victim was approached by a man and a woman near the Cancer Research shop, who attacked and robbed her of £40.

A police spokesman said: "The female offender is described as a white woman in her early 30s, of slim build, with light coloured hair and wearing a blue/grey cap, grey tracksuit and white trainers.

"The male offender is described as a white man in his early 30s, of slim build, with short brown hair and wearing a blue and red cap, navy tracksuit top and jeans."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.