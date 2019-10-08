Woman attacked and robbed in Corby

A woman was attacked and robbed for just £40 in Corby's town centre.
Police launched an appeal today (October 8) after the incident in Everest Lane between 4.40pm and 5pm on Saturday, September 28.
The victim was approached by a man and a woman near the Cancer Research shop, who attacked and robbed her of £40.
A police spokesman said: "The female offender is described as a white woman in her early 30s, of slim build, with light coloured hair and wearing a blue/grey cap, grey tracksuit and white trainers.
"The male offender is described as a white man in his early 30s, of slim build, with short brown hair and wearing a blue and red cap, navy tracksuit top and jeans."
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.