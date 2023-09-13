Woman assaults mum after dog knocked over child in Northampton park
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman assaulted a mum after her dog knocked over a child in a Northampton park.
The incident happened in Boughton Lane Pocket Park at around 11.40am on bank holiday Monday (August 28).
Police say a dog jumped up at a child and knocked them over. The dog’s owner then became aggressive towards the child’s mum and assaulted her, a police spokeswoman added.
Officers investigating the incident believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000535350.