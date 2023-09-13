News you can trust since 1931
Woman assaults mum after dog knocked over child in Northampton park

The dog’s owner became aggressive with the child’s mum, according to police
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:02 BST
A woman assaulted a mum after her dog knocked over a child in a Northampton park.

The incident happened in Boughton Lane Pocket Park at around 11.40am on bank holiday Monday (August 28).

Police say a dog jumped up at a child and knocked them over. The dog’s owner then became aggressive towards the child’s mum and assaulted her, a police spokeswoman added.

Police say the woman pictured could help with their investigation.
Officers investigating the incident believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000535350.