A woman assaulted a mum after her dog knocked over a child in a Northampton park.

The incident happened in Boughton Lane Pocket Park at around 11.40am on bank holiday Monday (August 28).

Police say a dog jumped up at a child and knocked them over. The dog’s owner then became aggressive towards the child’s mum and assaulted her, a police spokeswoman added.

Police say the woman pictured could help with their investigation.

Officers investigating the incident believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.