Woman assaulted during dog walk with her child in a Northampton park

The man also struck the woman’s dog with a thick gold chain
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST
Officers investigating the assault of a woman in Northampton’s Dallington Park are appealing for information to identify a man they wish to speak to.

Shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday, August 22, a woman and her child were walking their dog in the park when an altercation occurred with an unknown man, in which the woman was assaulted.

During the incident the man also struck the woman’s dog with a thick dog chain. Neither the woman or her dog suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their enquiries and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000522577 when getting in touch to make sure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.