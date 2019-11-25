Woman assaulted by man while walking through underpass in Daventry

A woman was assaulted as she walked through an underpass in Daventry - with police appealing for information.

She was walking through the underpass from St Augustin Way into Howard Close when a man grabbed the neck of her shirt between 8pm and 8.15pm on Thursday (November 21).

The suspect then ran off towards the roundabout, according to police.

He is described as white, in his 30s, with blue/green eyes, about 5ft 10in, skinny, wearing a black coat, black trousers and a black hat.

Witnesses, anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.