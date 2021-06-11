Woman, 65, arrested after body found in shed fire in Northamptonshire village released without charge
Investigations into the circumstances of the death continue
A woman arrested in connection with the death of a man in an Northamptonshire village has been released without charge.
The woman, aged 65, was arrested on Wednesday (June 9) after a man’s body was found following a fire in a shed at a property in Salmons Lane, Middleton Cheney.
Yesterday evening (June 10) the woman was released by police with no further action.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death continues, and detectives and fire investigators are continuing to appeal for anyone with video footage of the fire, which was reported to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 3.35pm on Wednesday, to get in touch.
Video footage of the fire can be submitted online.Any other information about the incident can also be reported to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number: 21000319651.