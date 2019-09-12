Woman, 25, arrested after allegedly grabbing child's neck in Northampton

Enquiries remain ongoing today while police continue to interview a woman over reports of a child being assaulted in Northampton.

A spokeswoman from Northamptonshire Police told the Chronicle & Echo today (Thursday) that the police force had received reports of a child being assaulted in Fish Street.

This comes after a video, which has been widely circulated on Facebook, appeared to show a woman with her hands around a little girl's neck while the toddler sat in her buggy.

The incident took place in Northampton, at about 6.20pm on Tuesday, September 10.

A spokeswoman said: "A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with this offence and is currently in police custody.

"Enquiries remain ongoing.”