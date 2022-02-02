A 23-year-old Northampton woman has spoken out about how she was left feeling 'violated' after being spiked at popular night club in town.

The girl, who wishes to remain anonymous, believes her drink was spiked on Saturday, January 29 which left her effectively paralysed.

The ordeal lasted around three hours, between 1am and 4am, but the woman took around five days to feel 'back to normal' again.

The woman says she feels 'violated' by the incident. (File picture).

She said: "I went straight to this club with my friend, we hadn't had any pre-drinks, I even said I felt too sober to be out.

"I was on my third drink when I was on the dance floor and I remember my vision went blurry, the music didn't sound like music, just a ringing sound. I knew I was drugged there and then.

"I wasn't thinking straight. I thought, 'I'm drugged, I need to get out of this club'. I walked out on my own, I couldn't speak, I tried telling the bouncer I'm not okay. I suddenly collapsed outside, my body just gave up. I remember people being around me, I could hear everything but my body just couldn't respond."

An ambulance was called for the woman but her nightmare experience continued. Police were also on the scene and soon after went to the woman's home to tell her parents what had happened.

The woman said: "I was being sick all over the ambulance. I couldn't even cry, I wanted to but I couldn't. I couldn't walk.

"Police went to my house at 3am and my mum assumed the worst. When my parents came, it took four people to move me into their car. Police stopped my dad going to the club, he was fuming. My mum was in a state. They said I looked like a walking zombie, lifeless."

Following the ordeal, the woman posted a warning message on social media to make other women aware.

The post read: "Hand on heart it was one of the scariest experiences I've been through. Please be careful when you go out drinking because it could happen to anyone."

Looking back on her experience, the woman said: "It makes you feel violated.

"I don't want to go out for a long time. I just feel like I won't enjoy it, knowing that the same person who did it to me could be out again.

"My friends are now paranoid to go out. It's not just happening in clubs, it's anywhere at this point.

"Women shouldn't have to be scared to go out and think a man is going to put something in their drink, we should be able to just go out and have a good time.

"I couldn't hazard a guess as to who it was or who it could be.

"I'm always careful when I'm in a club, I put my hands over my drink, I'm always watching out. I couldn't tell you how they have managed to spike my drink."

The woman added: "It's hard to say what needs to be done. I would say bring sniffer dogs in and see if it makes any difference. Just be cautious."

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We received a report from the SnoVan a 23 year old woman reported being spiked at some point during the evening.

"We ensured she got home safely and an investigation is ongoing."

Incidents of drink and needle spiking have been an ongoing issue in Northampton town centre, and across the country, between September and December and it appears the crime is still happening into the New Year.

In response to the reports, Northamptonshire Police launched Operation Kalon to investigate reports of drink-spiking and also Operation Kayak, which was set up to identify and prevent predatory behaviour in the night-time economy.

This newspaper has reported extensively on the situation in Northampton, which has seen mainly young women claim how they do not remember most of their night despite not drinking to excess.