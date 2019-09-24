Witness who opened door to distressed woman in Northampton rape investigation could break case

A Northampton resident who may have opened her front door to a distressed woman asking for help but then became "worried" and turned her away is being asked to step forward.

Police are continuing to investigate a rape in Northampton where a woman was followed from the town centre and attacked by a man.

A man is wanted in connection to a rape in Magee Street after following a woman from out of town centre.

At around 5.30am on Saturday, August 24, a woman was attacked in Magee Street by a man who had first approached her in Abington Street asking if he could "walk her home" and made sexual advances that she refused.

But now, police are urging for an unknown witness who may have opened their door to the victim asking for help.

DI Simon Barnes appeared on BBC Crimewatch today (September 24) to appeal for help.

He said: "Between 4.20am and 5am, the victim went knocking at an unknown address' front door, where an unknown female answered and spoke to her.

"[The victim] was quite distressed and was trying to ask for help from being followed.

"But we think that might have worried the unknown member of the public who then closed the door."

Officers are urging the unknown member of the public to come forward and she may be able to help with the investigation.

During the attack on Magee Street, the victim was able to get away from the man and sought help from a passing motorist, who called the police. Meanwhile, the offender ran off.

DI Barnes said: "The offender is described as a black man aged around 20-years-old and between 5'7" or 5'9" tall. His hair was in short curls and he was of a skinny or lanky build. His hair under a white snapback-style baseball cap."

Officers have also released CCTV of the suspect showing them walking in Abington Street.

The unknown potential witness or anyone who could have information about the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.