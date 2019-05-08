Witness appeal after boys damage car in Corby

A group of boys smashed a car window before running off.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Gainsborough Road between 9.30pm and 9.40pm on Sunday (May 5).

The group threw stones at the car and smashed the rear window before running off towards Blake Road.

A police spokesman said: “The group wore dark or black clothing and two were on bicycles.

“Anyone with information about this incident, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”