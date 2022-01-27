■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 17

MARCIN MARIAN MARUSINSKI, Brookside Meadows, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £650, disqualified for nine months.

RICHARD GEORGE PRESCOTT, aged 48, of Greendale Square, Ecton Brook, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, stole iced buns to the value of £5 from Co-Op Stores, compensation of £100.

Northampton Magistrates Court

LEONARD WHITTRED, aged 42, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, possession of amphetamine, possession of Buprenorphine; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MOHAMED VAKAR SHARIF, aged 29, of Monmouth Road, Spencer, failed to provide specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, obstructed a police constable; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £500, disqualified for 24 months.

OLATUNJI ADENIJI, aged 33, of Kensington Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, fined £691, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

KAYLEIGH MAY GARRARD, aged 31, of Newstone Crescent, Briar Hill, drunk and disorderly behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £40.

ION PARA, aged 35, of Yeomans Meadow, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

VALERII SAGANOVSCHII, aged 31, of Baker Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £768, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

CARL WILLEY, aged 47, of Lovett Road, Byfield, drug-driving, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ADRIAN MAREK DYS, aged 31, of Bridge Street, Northampton, took part in a gathering indoors in a Tier 4 with two or more people; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90.

ILONA PAVLOVA, aged 44, of Cartmel Place, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £418, surcharge £42, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

NICOLAE BIRCA, aged 35, of Harksome Hill, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £986, surcharge £99, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD PAUL COLEMAN, aged 34, of Church Lane, Stanford on Avon, speeding; fined £646, surcharge £65, costs £90, six points.

SAMSON AYOOLA DARLINGTON, aged 41, of Faraday Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

BARBU VLAD DUMITRY, aged 30, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, driving without due care and attention, failed to report an accident, no insurance; fined £1,980, surcharge £190, costs £110, nine points.

■ These cases were heard on January 18

JOHN PATRICK NICHOLAS DIGGIN, aged 51, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, stole CBD oil worth £1,200 from Lloyds Pharmacy; community order with night-time curfew for eight weeks, compensation of £300.

SHARON NICKELS, aged 47, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, three charges of assault, criminal damage, fined £1,228, compensation of £80, surcharge £122, costs £85, assault,

IMAN SARKESHIK, aged 23, of St Thomas Road, Brafield on the Green, assault, assaulted a police constable, fined £240, compensation £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.

TONY PAUL EVANS, aged 50, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, driving without due care and attention, failed to provide specimen of breath; community order, fined £100, surcharge £95, costs £250, disqualified for 36 months.

AIDAN JAMES BOYD, aged 23, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

AIDAN JAMES BOYD, aged 23, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, speeding, fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

PAUL RAYMOND BRIDGE, aged 47, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, drove with an expired provisional licence, no insurance, fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LEONARD CATALIN GRINDEI, aged 35, of Baker Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

SHAFIULLAH MALIKZADEH, aged 33, of Wellington Street, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

IOAN SERGIU MOISA, aged 44, of Billing Road East, Northampton, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

TOM RICHARDSON, aged 29, of Elizabeth Road, West Haddon, speeding; fined £504, surcharge £50, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

NIGEL JOHN SEYMOUR, aged 59, of Sidney Road, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

HARRIE VICTORIA THOMPSON, aged 31, of St Lawrence Road South, Towcester, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CLAUDIA KWATENG (ODURO), aged 23, of Croftmeadow Court, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a Mcdonalds Wrapper and left it; fined £20, surcharge £80, costs £30.

LAUREN PATRICIA BATES, aged 36, of St John's Street, Northampton, breached community order; costs £60.

OCEANA COWAN, aged 24, of Hanemill Court, Northampton, breached community order; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months.

JORDAN STEVIE LAWSON, aged 27, of Byfield Road, Northampton, branched community order; 110 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on January 19

MATTHEW LEE BARKER, aged 49, of South Paddock, Lings, assault, possession of crack cocaine; community order with curfew and electronic monitoring for three months, surcharge £95, costs £400.

KIERAN LEE HUNTER, aged 20, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, assault; fined £48, surcharge £34, costs £85.

LANI CHANTAI SWANSON, aged 23, of Argyle Street, Northampton, breached community order; fined £50.

LANI CHANTAI SWANSON, aged 23, Argyle Street, Northampton, three charges of harassment; discharged conditionally for two years, surcharge £22, costs £85.

MARK TAPP, aged 32, of Cooks Terrace, Long Buckby, harassment; court order, fined £57, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.