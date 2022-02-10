Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton, Milton Malsor, Byfield and Hartwell

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on January 31

LEVI JORDAN GRIFFITHS, aged 23, of Hunters Close, Kingsthorpe; committed fraud by using cards belonging to another, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison.

DIANE JOAN SPENCER, aged 37, of Long Marsh Square, Southfields, stole goods to the value of £453 from Sainsbury’s; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge to fund victim services £22, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

JAMES ROBERT DUFFIELD, aged 27, of Glebe Way, Northampton, possession of a small quantity of cannabis; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22.

PETER BONNER LEWIN, aged 30, of Warwick Street, Daventry, drunk and disorderly behaviour, two charges of assaulting a police constable, assaulted a PCSO, theft of two fire extinguishers belonging to Morrisons, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; 31 weeks in prison, compensation of £100.

ANNIE DICKENS, aged 51, of Richmond Road, Towcester, failed to provide a specimen of breath; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

SAM ANTHONY NICHOLAS FREELAND, aged 29, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

RHYS GIBBS, aged 26, of Briar Hill Walk, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85.

RAYMOND MAGUIRE, aged 57, of Green Street, Milton Malsor, no seatbelt; fined £432, surcharge £43, costs £625.

TERESA REGINA WALLINGTON, aged 67, of Helmdon Crescent, Northampton, no seatbelt; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £625.

DEREK MATTHEW HUGHES, aged 53, of Boughton Road, Moulton, speeding; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

FLORIN MARIAN OPREA, aged 49, of Robinson Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £810, surcharge £81, costs £85, six points.

■ These cases were heard on February 1

KEVIN COOPER, aged 56, of The Twistle, Byfield, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £150, six points.

PETRU CORNELIU RADU, aged 40, of Charnwood Avenue, Northampton, failed to self-isolate in accordance with coronavirus regulations following return from overseas; fined £392, surcharge £39, costs £85.

MORGAN WILLIAM THOMAS, aged 20, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating; 80 hours unpaid work; fined £50, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £400.

RICHARD WILLIAMSON, aged 56, of Bristle Street, Upton, two charges of assault by beating; 18 weeks suspended for 24 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

RICHARD JAMES BARR, aged 40, Birchfield Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £207, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

JOHN JOE McDONAGH, aged 28, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, resisted police, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

ROBIN WICKHAM, aged 22, of Salcey Avenue, Hartwell, drink-driving, possession of cannabis; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

CHRISTOPHER WILSON, aged 33, of Louise Road, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

JAMES LLOYD ASTON STEPHENSON, aged 31, of Hastings Road, Kingsthorpe, drink-driving, drug-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

DAVID JOHN FLINTHILL, aged 56, of West Rising, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, fined £1,350, surcharge £135, costs £300, disqualified for 22 months.

FINLAY JAMES SHARPLES, aged 38, of no fixed abode, criminal damage, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer, assaulted a Police Constable; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £200.

■ These cases were heard on February 2

MARIKLED TANKU, aged 42, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, assault, drove without due care and attention, fined £434, surcharge £43, costs £400, five points.

BERNARD GEORGE HALE, aged 38, of no fixed abode, breached court order; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £85.

LYNDSEY PATRICIA NEWMAN, aged 41, of Ashburnham Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £325, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

RICKY AUSTIN, aged 35, of Oakley Street, Northampton, breached community order; costs £60.00.

MUHAMMAD ALI NAQEEB, aged 22, of Churchfield Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £32, costs £85, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.