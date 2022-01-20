Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton, Blisworth, Cogenhoe and Welford

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 10

DARREN DAVIES, aged 50, Tewkesbury Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

CARL WILLIAM GIBSON, aged 35, of Newport Road, Northampton, breached court order; 28 days in prison, costs £146.

Northampton Magistrates Court

RAYMOND CHRISTOPHER GOOKEY, aged 57, of Moorbridge Road, Moulton, assault by beating; fined £120, compensation of £75, surcharge £34.

LEE ALAN GAMMAGE, aged 31, c/o Chiltern Way, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, assaulted a police officer by beating; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

KIM LORRAINE WYKES, aged 37, of Ladyfield, Blisworth, driving without due care and attention; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £85, five points.

ZIVILE AKSINAVICIENE, aged 44, of Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

CRAIG JOHN SEES, aged 48, of Hermitage Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

ROSHAN GIRI, aged 24, of Saxon Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

LAWRENCE CONNERS, aged 56, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, drink-driving, drove otherwise in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £154, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

JAE DEAN FRANKLIN, aged 37, of Balmoral Close, Northampton, cultivated six cannabis plants, caused a police officer harassment, alarm or distress, assaulted a prison officer; community order, compensation of £200, surcharge £90, costs £85.

MARIAN MIHAESCU, aged 25, of Currie Road, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £218, surcharge £34, costs £90, eight points.

DANIEL COSMIN TURCA, aged 23, of Preston Court, Northampton, no insurance, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SIMRAN KADIR, aged 22, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

WILLIAM GOFFE TAYLOR, aged 79, of Welsh Road, Aston Le Wells, drove without due care and attention; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

JODY BRADLEY, aged 46, of The Leys, Welford, speeding; fined £292, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

JAKE CAMREN SKELTON, aged 21, of Booth Rise, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £101, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

■ These cases were heard on January 11

ZOFIA MATYSIAK, aged 37, of St Andrews Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £300, disqualified for 14 months.

WAYNE LOVERIDGE, aged 30, of Victoria Road, Cogenhoe, assault by beating, criminal damage; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 180 hours unpaid work, compensation of £148, surcharge £128.

CHARLIE HUTT, aged 27, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; 40 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50.

GEORGE VIERU HUTTMAN, aged 43, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £119, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

■ These cases were heard on January 12

MATTHEW HARRISON, aged 48, of Edison Close, Northampton, three charges of assault by beating, two charges of assaulting a police constable, four charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words, used threatening behaviour, criminal damage to a police vehicle; 49 weeks in prison, compensation of £225.

ION ABABII, aged 35, of Vulcan Close, Daventry, stole 200 litres of diesel, stole 300 litres of diesel, possession or articles for use in theft; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £105.

SERGEJS VASILJEVS, aged 37, of Chiltern Way, Duston, stole vodka and a sandwich filler value £18.35 from Tesco, failed to surrender to custody; fined £1,400, surcharge £140, costs £105.

GARY PAUL JEFFORD, aged 47, of Midway, Blisworth, assault by beating, made threatening phone calls; discharged conditionally for two years, compensation of £250, surcharge £22, costs £85.

JOSHUA MARK PUNTER, aged 29, of North Holme Court, Northampton, taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, no insurance, assault; 22 weeks in prison.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.