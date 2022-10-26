Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Greens Norton, Earls Barton, Weedon and Whittlebury

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 11

SHANE JOHN GARRETT, aged 34, of Edgehill Road, Northampton, drink-driving, possession of cannabis, breached community order; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £230, disqualified for 36 months.

DAVID ROBERT HULLAND, aged 35, of The Oaks, Grange Park, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; community order, fined £40, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

NATHAN BRENDAN GEORGE ANDERSON, aged 39, of Cecil Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £110, costs £90, six points.

CRISTIAN BABIN, aged 28, of Smith’s Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

HANNAH MARGUERITE BRENNAN, aged 45, of Dover Close, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

DEVA CHOPPARA, aged 28, of Newington Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

MIHAI FLORIN CIUCLARU, aged 37, of Abbey Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

NATALIE JANE FOSTER, aged 41, of Falcon View, Greens Norton, speeding; fined £73, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JEFFREY LEONARD HAYWOOD, aged 45, of Benbow Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £369, surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

NICHOLAS ROBERT HEELEY, aged 39, of Tweed Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £244, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

NAZAR ALAMIN, aged 20, of Pike Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

SHER ALI, aged 45, of Junction Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, eight points.

DAVID ANTHONY BAYES, aged 51, of Park Hill Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

FOSTER BLOCKLEY, aged 28, of High Street, Weedon, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CLIVE ANTHONY BROWNE, aged 65, of Lea Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £108, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LEDIO CELKAVAJA, aged 20, of St Crispin Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

EDVINAS CESAITIS, aged 20, of Kingscroft Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £586, surcharge £58, costs £90, six points.

ANGHEL CHIRIAC, aged 41, of Euston Road, Northampton, drove while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

TOMAS GARCIA GONZALEZ, aged 36, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £426, surcharge £42, costs £90, six points.

WAYNE GARDNER, aged 46, of High Street, Whittlebury, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

JOSEPH JEFFREY GIDDINS, aged 31, of Danefield Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, eight points.

AARON ANDREW GILBERT, aged 32, of Rievaulx Way, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW HILLYER, aged 26, of St Andrew’s Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CHARLOTTE INWOOD, aged 22, of Watling Street East, Towcester, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MICHAEL RYAN JOHNSON, aged 27, of Wellington Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CORY ADAM JUDD, aged 22, of Oak Grove, Northampton, speeding on February 28, 2022; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CORY ADAM JUDD, aged 22, of Oak Grove, Northampton, speeding on March 3, 2022; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CECILIA KYEREWAA, aged 33, of Pell Court, Northampton, driving a dangerous vehicle, defective tyre; fined £586, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.

SAMUEL ALEXANDER MacLEAN, aged 27, of Wappenham Road, Abthorpe, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JAMES MORGAN, aged 35, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

MARIA NISTOR, aged 56, of Howards Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £292, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

BENJAMIN PERKIN, aged 41, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

HAYLEY PRIOR, aged 37, of Main Road, Duston, speeding; fined £233, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

STANISLAV PRISACARI, aged 25, of Greenside, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, eight points.

ROBERTO RADUCAN, aged 24, of Seymour Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, eight points.

JAMIE RICHARD SEAR, aged 31, of Downsway, Northampton, failed to give information relating identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £477, surcharge £47, costs £90, six points.

JASON ROBERT BRITTAIN, aged 40, of Hinton Road, Northampton, on December 31, 2021, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JASON ROBERT BRITTAIN, aged 40, of Hinton Road, Northampton, on December 13, 2021, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85.

IONUT CANTIRU, aged 30, of Connaught Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SUJAY GOPALAPPA, aged 24, of Newington Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MUHAMAD ISMAILI, aged 29, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL THOMAS PARKER, aged 40, of Mackintosh Drive, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £384, surcharge £38, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

REMIGIJUS SEDUIKIS, aged 36, of Beverley Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LORENC SEMA, aged 26, of Baronson Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CLEMENT EZEKIEL SMITH, aged 34, of Abbey Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

AUGUSTINE SIMBARASHE TSIMBA, aged 59, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

IULIAN MANDACHE TURCA, aged 27, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DARREN BREAKELL, aged 51, of Guildhall Road, Northampton, breached a community order; fined £60, costs £60.

■ This case was heard on October 12

EDWARD ROBINSON, aged 37, of The Green, Blakesley, breached court order; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £85.

