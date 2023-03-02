■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 16

THORHIJAR ALAN MARCHANT, aged 25, of Campbell Street, Northampton, assault, carried an offensive weapon, stole goods from Wilkinsons; 40 weeks in prison, compensation of £100.

LEVI JORDAN GRIFFITHS, aged 24, of Roe Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

MAKSYM STACHOWIAK, aged 40, of Hasting Road, Northampton, breached court order; fined £261, Crown Prosecution Service costs £255.

RANY KHALIFA, aged 28, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services £34, costs £85.

SAMANTHA MARGARET McCANN, aged 38, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; new and varied community order, costs £60.

DANIEL JEFF BATEMAN, aged 39, of River View, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for six months, compensation of £3,000, surcharge £26, costs £85.

GEORGE LAZAR, aged 45, of Swinford Hollow, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £334, surcharge £134, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

CONSTANTIN LEVINTE, aged 24, of Clark Gate, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle, no insurance; fined £266, surcharge £105, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

HARRY LITTLE, aged 23, of Riverstone Way, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

DARREN JAMES ALEXANDER, aged 38, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; fined £350, pay compensation of £100, surcharge £140, costs £85.

MICHAEL JOHN UZELAC, aged 31, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, two counts of assaulting a police officer; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on February 17

CLAUDIA MADELEINE STUBBINS, aged 44, of Ladycroft, Daventry, stole vehicle batteries value of £150 from Household Waste Recycling Centre, failed to surrender to custody; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85.

MATTHEW ADAM JAMES GRIFFITHS, aged 36, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, stole food items value £12.90 from Cineworld; community order, compensation of £12.90, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MARK DAVID LAURIE, aged 36, of Johnswell Way, Moulton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, carrying an offensive weapon; 52 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, compensation of £600, surcharge £156, costs £85.

RICHARD RONNIE HORNE, aged 45, of Arthur Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £120.

GRACJAN KOLEK, aged 19, of Greenside, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fraudulently used a registration mark; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, six points.

SARAH JANE NOLAN, aged 42, of The Stour, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £390, surcharge £39, costs £90, disqualified for seven days.

PHILLIP STEPHEN RALPH, aged 39, of Hoe Way, Roade, speeding; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

MACAULEY THOMAS SMITH, aged 29, of Strobel Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

SANDU BANDA, aged 18, of Trenery Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £320, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTOPHER BRoadHURST, aged 46, of Rignall Farm Barns, Towcester, no insurance; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £90, six points.

RIMANTAS KREMENSKAS, aged 36, of Verdant Vale, Northampton, speeding; fined £318, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

CARL STEVEN LOGAN, aged 47, of Muncaster Gardens, Northampton, speeding; fined £246, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TOMASZ POPIOLEK, aged 47, of Gordon Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BEHIC DUZTEPE, aged 23, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

EDVINAS SAUDARGIS, aged 19, of Whitehills Crescent, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, six points.

DAVID STOICA, aged 41, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on February 18

JOHN PATRICK LAVELLE, aged 30, of Blakesley Close, Northampton, stole a pedal cycle, failed to stop when required to do so by police, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

IOAN PANDELE, aged 30, of Hervey Street, Northampton, carried an axe in public, failed to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £625.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.