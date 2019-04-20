Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

FEBRUARY 23

Northampton Magistrates Court

Northampton Magistrates Court

Aaron Hill, aged 45, of St Mary’s Way, Weedon, drink-driving; fined £1,177, costs £450, surcharge £117, banned from driving for 22 months.

FEBRUARY 25

John Atlee, aged 58, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; community order made to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 23 months.

Daniel Cline, aged 35, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Shane Garrett, aged 31, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, driving while banned; fined £80, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Darren Judge, aged 42, of Pitstone Road, Northampton, drink-driving; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Stephanie Kerr, aged 28, of Eastfields, Braunston, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Michael Kirby, aged 21, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £320, surcharge £32, costs £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Derek Lemon, aged 71, of Rookery Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; jailed for three months suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for five years. Drink-driving; jailed for three months consecutive suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £115, costs £505.

Michael Ashworth, aged 45, of Little London, Silverstone; no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with eight points.

Saad Abbas, aged 61, of Manor Road, Pitsford, driving while using a mobile; fined £786, surcharge £78, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Ruta Karvlyte, aged 31, of Balfour Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £323, surcharge £32, costs £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Lee Barden, aged 24, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, damaged a window at Ladbrookes; community order made to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. Resisted arrest; community order to carry outr 100 hours of unpaid work. Damaged a window at Corals; community order to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, compensation of £250, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Marian Popa, aged 34, of St James Park Road, Northampton, driving at 109mph in a 70mph zone; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, banned from driving for 42 days.

Elena Precub, aged 26, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, no insurance; fined £550, surcharge £66, costs £85, banned from driving for six months.

Aaron Kiely, aged 24, of Treetops, Northampton, damaged a window at Auctioneers pub; fined £80, compensation £250, surcharge £30, costs £85. Possession of cannabis; fined £80.

FEBRUARY 26

Lenny Commey, aged 50, of Maidencastle, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £85, costs £60.

John Cunningham, aged 26, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

Kane Kirkby, aged 21, of Campbell Street, Northampton, fraud; committed for 12 weeks, compensation £29.34.

Gheorghe Stoica, aged 25, of Poole Street, Northampton, stole two bottles of whiskey belonging to Morrisons;
fined £80, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Faryhiya Amir, aged 31, of Melbury Lane, Northampton, stole three pairs of ladies shoes, seven chocolate bars and three bottles of soft drinks; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Johnny Bradley, aged 31, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, damaged a plastic screen; fined £40, compensation £50, surcharge £30.

FEBRUARY 27

Terri Knubley, aged 31, of Crickley Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £640, licence endorsed with six points.

Rodica Postica, aged 29, of Oliver Street, Northampton, stole perfume and lipsticks; community order made to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Lynne Wintersgill, aged 41, of Hester Street, Northampton, stole hair straighteners from B&M store; conditional discharge for 18 months, compensation £28.98, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Jack Iveson, aged 20, of Cartwright Road, Northampton, stalking, had an offensive weapon in a public place, disclosed a private sexual photograph without consent; pleaded guilty sent to Crown Court for sentence.