Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

FEBRUARY 23

Northampton Magistrates Court

Aaron Hill, aged 45, of St Mary’s Way, Weedon, drink-driving; fined £1,177, costs £450, surcharge £117, banned from driving for 22 months.

FEBRUARY 25

John Atlee, aged 58, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; community order made to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 23 months.

Daniel Cline, aged 35, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Shane Garrett, aged 31, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, driving while banned; fined £80, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Darren Judge, aged 42, of Pitstone Road, Northampton, drink-driving; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Stephanie Kerr, aged 28, of Eastfields, Braunston, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Michael Kirby, aged 21, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £320, surcharge £32, costs £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Derek Lemon, aged 71, of Rookery Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; jailed for three months suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for five years. Drink-driving; jailed for three months consecutive suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £115, costs £505.

Michael Ashworth, aged 45, of Little London, Silverstone; no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with eight points.

Saad Abbas, aged 61, of Manor Road, Pitsford, driving while using a mobile; fined £786, surcharge £78, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Ruta Karvlyte, aged 31, of Balfour Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £323, surcharge £32, costs £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Lee Barden, aged 24, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, damaged a window at Ladbrookes; community order made to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. Resisted arrest; community order to carry outr 100 hours of unpaid work. Damaged a window at Corals; community order to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, compensation of £250, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Marian Popa, aged 34, of St James Park Road, Northampton, driving at 109mph in a 70mph zone; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, banned from driving for 42 days.

Elena Precub, aged 26, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, no insurance; fined £550, surcharge £66, costs £85, banned from driving for six months.

Aaron Kiely, aged 24, of Treetops, Northampton, damaged a window at Auctioneers pub; fined £80, compensation £250, surcharge £30, costs £85. Possession of cannabis; fined £80.

FEBRUARY 26

Lenny Commey, aged 50, of Maidencastle, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £85, costs £60.

John Cunningham, aged 26, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

Kane Kirkby, aged 21, of Campbell Street, Northampton, fraud; committed for 12 weeks, compensation £29.34.

Gheorghe Stoica, aged 25, of Poole Street, Northampton, stole two bottles of whiskey belonging to Morrisons;

fined £80, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Faryhiya Amir, aged 31, of Melbury Lane, Northampton, stole three pairs of ladies shoes, seven chocolate bars and three bottles of soft drinks; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Johnny Bradley, aged 31, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, damaged a plastic screen; fined £40, compensation £50, surcharge £30.

FEBRUARY 27

Terri Knubley, aged 31, of Crickley Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £640, licence endorsed with six points.

Rodica Postica, aged 29, of Oliver Street, Northampton, stole perfume and lipsticks; community order made to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Lynne Wintersgill, aged 41, of Hester Street, Northampton, stole hair straighteners from B&M store; conditional discharge for 18 months, compensation £28.98, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Jack Iveson, aged 20, of Cartwright Road, Northampton, stalking, had an offensive weapon in a public place, disclosed a private sexual photograph without consent; pleaded guilty sent to Crown Court for sentence.