"We're not finished yet" warning after Northamptonshire Police make 300 arrests during domestic abuse crackdown

Police vowed to continue cracking down on domestic abuse in Northamptonshire despite the end of a month-long campaign which saw more than 300 arrests.

Officers believe the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions from today (Monday) could lead to more victims reporting incidents which happened in lockdown and restriction periods.

They are urging these people to come forward so they can be given specialist help and support.

Dawid Graczyk (left), Machi O’Brien (top right) and Ross Richards are all wanted in connection with domestic abuse offences

Detective Inspector Mark Hopkinson, from the Domestic Abuse Team, said: “These arrests mean ongoing, enhanced support for victims.

"However, those who commit domestic abuse should not rest easy now the football has finished.

"My officers will continue to work tirelessly to track down and arrest anybody responsible for this heinous crime which has such devastating consequences for victims, children and often the wider family too.

“We know many incidents go unreported. Nobody should have to live in fear and I urge victims to come forward. We work closely with statutory and voluntary agencies to ensure anyone who suffers domestic abuse gets the help they need.

“Statistics show the football championship this summer did not increase reported offences as anticipated, both locally and nationally. As 2020 was an exceptional year, comparing the 2021 to the 2019 baseline (the latest most comparable year) figures shows demand was 10.8 per cent higher, so 2021 is in line with a normal non-football year.

“There is no doubt that there will be victims who haven’t reported offences which happened during lockdown.

"I urge them and anyone suffering from domestic abuse to call their local police on the non-emergency 101 or, in an emergency, always call 999.”

Police made 331 arrests in connection with domestic abuse offences between June 11 and July 11 during the campaign which coincided with Euro 2020.

This newspaper played its part by publishing photos of those on the Domestic Abuse Team's most-wanted list, although three remain outstanding. They are:

Machi O’Brien, aged 26, has links to Wellingborough (ref 20000596539)

Dawid Graczyk, aged 30, from the Kettering area (ref 21000246265)

Ross Richards, aged 33, with links to Kettering (ref 20000069262)

Officers are seeking to arrest these men. They should not be approached. Anyone who sees any of these individuals or knows of their whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant reference number listed above.

■ For help and advice click the Northamptonshire Police website or call the national 24-hour domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247.