Wellingborough man out celebrating his birthday robbed and punched

A Wellingborough man who had been celebrating his birthday was punched to the ground by a robber outside his front door.

Police have launched an investigation after the shocking attack in Mill Road between 3.10am and 3.30am yesterday (Sunday).

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was walking along the road after his birthday celebrations but when he reached his front door he was confronted by a man who demanded money.

When he said he didn’t have any the attacker punched him in the face, knocking him to the floor, where the assault continued. He sustained a head injury, cuts and bruising. Nothing was stolen.

A police spokesman said: "The offender is described as being of dual heritage, 5ft 9in tall and of an average build.

"He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and a scarf which covered the lower half of his face."

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000693824.