A Wellingborough man is due to face magistrates today (Wednesday) after being charged with burglary.

Jason MacDonald, 35 and of Blackbird Court, is charged with breaking into a business in Croyland Road in the early hours of October 19.

He is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today.

The charge against MacDonald has been brought as part of Operation Crooked, the Northamptonshire Police crackdown on burglaries.