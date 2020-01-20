Wellingborough burglars steal Rolex watch

A Rolex watch worth thousands was stolen when burglars forced their way into a Wellingborough property.

Police have launched an appeal after the watch, similar to the one pictured, was stolen between 5pm and 9.30pm on January 12.

Burglars broke in through the door of a property in College Street.

Once inside they stole jewellery including a lady’s stainless steel Rolex watch with a serial number of P926151 and a model number of 79174.

A police spokesman said: "Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police in 101."