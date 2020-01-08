Wellingborough attack left man with broken jaw

A man suffered a broken jaw in two places after being punched in Wellingborough.

In an appeal launched today (January 8) police released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the attack near Castello Lounge in Market Street.

A man in his 20s was punched by another man in an unprovoked attack between 2am and 3am on Saturday, December 7.

A police spokesman said: "The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."