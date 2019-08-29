Weapons used in vicious Northampton robbery

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a man was taken to hospital in Northampton.

The incident was reported to Northamptonshire Police just before 10pm on Monday, August 26 on Wellingborough Road when a man was threatened before he was assaulted by a group of people.

The victim was attacked with weapons believed to include a hammer, bottle and knife, and suffered cuts and bruising to his head which required hospital treatment at Northampton General Hospital.

A 24-year-old Northampton man has since been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 regarding incident number 19000453928.