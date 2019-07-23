'We look forward to catching up with him': Police react to taunts from wanted Northampton thug

A Northampton man taunting police while on the run was described as having a 'significant criminal history', but officers are 'looking forward to catching up with him'.

Andrew Fox has been missing since July 6, and is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence having been convicted for assault.

Andrew Fox is wanted by police. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 32-year-old, formerly of Orchard Green, has been posting crude pictures on his Facebook page in an attempt to show off his prowess at dodging the efforts of police.

In response, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said he will have 'plenty of time behind bars' to think about his actions once they catch him.

“Andrew Fox has a significant criminal history and is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with conditions imposed for an assault conviction," she said.

“Rather than spending his time posting on social media, we’d advise him to hand himself in.

Andrew Fox taunts police on his Facebook page

"Otherwise our officers look forward to catching up with him, after which he’ll have plenty of time behind bars to reassess his situation and the choices he has made.”

Fox captioned a photograph of him in a vehicle making an offensive gesture at a police car going past with 'hello mr officer', as well as pictures teasing his whereabouts and comments making light of the search to find him.

Along with his criminal record, it has also emerged that Fox was sentenced to 40 months in a young offenders' institution in 2005 for attacking an 84-year-old man in his back garden over an argument about a television.

Anyone who sees Fox or has any information relevant to the manhunt is asked to call police on 101.

