'We just want justice for mum': Family of Northampton gran who died of 'broken heart' after burglary speak out

The family of a Northampton gran died of 'broken heart syndrome' after three men broke into her home are urging anyone who can help them find justice to come forward.

Thousands of tributes have poured in from across the country this week after Betty Munroe died on Wednesday (August 21).

Her death comes just two months after she was burgled in her home by three men who callously pretended to be police officers before stealing the jewellery from around her neck.

Her tragic story has been widely shared across the country, as it was revealed her health rapidly deteriorated after the ordeal. She was later diagnosed with PTSD, and sadly passed away from a stress-related heart condition known as "broken heart syndrome" this week.

Now, Betty's son, Mickey Munroe, is urging anyone who can help bring the three burglars to justice to step forward.

Mickey told the Chronicle and Echo: "I don't feel anything towards the three of them. I don't want them to rob me of my happiness. I won't let them.

"I only want to help police with their investigation and get justice for my mother."

Betty was burgled at her home address in Kettering Road North, near the junction of Churchill Avenue, on June 11.

Three males used garden shears from the 93-year-old's shed to jimmy open the back door before entering the house.

They ransacked the house and reportedly tipped out drawers in search of valuables to steal.

But on the landing upstairs, they met Mrs Munroe, who had been woken up by the break-in.

Mickey said: "The callousness of it is they told her they were police officers, and they here to protect her. They said there were burglars in the area and they needed to protect her possessions.

"My mum was bright and of course knew what was happening. But she said nothing and stayed complicit to not get a rise out of them."

It was then the burglars stole a gold necklace from around Betty's neck, before ransacking the rest of the house in front of her.

When they left, the three men had stolen all of her jewellery, her late husband's watch, her purse, bank cards.

Mickey said: "It was greatly disturbing for her.

"She very quickly became depressed. She was later diagnosed with PTSD.

"The violent actions of these callous individuals robbed her not only of precious possessions but of her sense of security and peace and the will to go on."

Sadly, Betty died of a stress-related condition known as "broken heart syndrome" on Wednesday this week.

Mickey said: "I've not thought much of the crime in recent months. The only priority for me and my sister has been to look after our mother.

"It's only now that mother has died my priority has turned to the crime and getting justice on her behalf."

Northamptonshire Police is urging anyone who may have information about the burglary on the night of June 11 to come forward.

Additionally, the Chronicle and Echo can now publish this list of distinctive jewellery stolen from Betty. If anyone has seen or been sold items like these in the past two months, please consider contacting Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Betty's stolen jewellery includes:

- A distinctive gold clown pendant

- An 18-carat yellow gold curb chain necklace

- An 18-carat yellow gold gate bracelet

- An 18-carat yellow gold 16-inch rope necklace with matching earrings

- A gold ring embedded with sapphires and small diamonds

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes of Northampton CID said: “This is one of the saddest cases I have come across during my career and a stark reminder of how deeply a burglary can affect a victim.

“Betty was in good health before this incident but she deteriorated very quickly after it and sadly died in her care home this week, surrounded by her family.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has any information about the burglary in June to please contact us, no matter how insignificant you think your information might be. If you want to do it anonymously, instead of calling us on 101, you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 55511 or use their online reporting form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org.”