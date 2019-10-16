'We are bringing the fight to criminals': Extra police officers in Northampton town centre making a difference

Ten extra police officers deployed to Northampton town centre are 'bringing the fight to criminals', according to the sergeant in charge of them.

Operation Lily, Northamptonshire Police’s operation to tackle crime in and around the town centre, started on October 1.

Neighbourhood policing Sergeant Becky Izzard

In their first week, the team made 18 arrests for a variety of offences, from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to possession of drugs with intent to supply and racially aggravated assault, 18 stop searches and 44 alcohol seizures.

Neighbourhood policing Sergeant Becky Izzard said: “By deploying extra resources to the town centre, we are bringing the fight to criminals, and we want them to know that we will not tolerate their behaviour disrupting our law-abiding citizens in Northampton town centre.

“Feedback from the community has already been very positive and traders on the Market Square have noticed a significant decrease in criminal activity.

“I look forward to Operation Lily continuing and bringing in more good results.”

Northampton Borough Council has worked 'long and hard' with Northamptonshire Police to increase presence in the town centre, according to cabinet member for community safety and engagement Anna King.

“For two years now we have paid for additional officers to patrol the town centre during a series of ‘days of action’ which helped demonstrate the extent of the issues we experience," she said.

“The new officers are already making a huge difference and we’re confident their activity will make Northampton town centre a more pleasant place for visitors.”