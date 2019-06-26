Watch moments of suspected acid attack in Northampton that earned two officers bravery award nominations

Two Northamptonshire Police officers who ignored their own injuries to help others after a suspected acid attack in Northampton have been nominated for a prestigious Police Bravery Award.

PCs Victoria Ballantyne and Karen Canwell are among this year’s nominees at the 24th Police Bravery Awards in London on July 18 following the incident in Northampton town centre

This is the moment PC Canwell sprung into action in the wake of a suspected acid attack in the Drapery.

The officers were on duty in the early hours of July 23, 2017, when they saw two groups of men squaring up to each other inside McDonalds in the Drapery.

The groups were very aggressive and verbally abused PC Canwell, who put herself between the two opposing gangs as she tried to remove one of them from the fast food restaurant.

But minutes later, one of the gangs returned to the scene and sprayed bottles of ammonia at the rival gang and across members of the public.

In the chaos that followed, police and McDonald's staff thought they had just witnessed an acid attack.

PC Victoria Ballantyne and PC Karen Canwell have been nominated for a police bravery award for their actions.

The group sprayed the chemical indiscriminately towards the opposing gang with no thought for anyone else, and the officer’s body worn video footage shows panic from members of the public who had also been severely affected.

Both officers ignored their own injuries and immediately went to their assistance, and despite PC Ballantyne’s discomfort she chased after the offenders but had to stop because of her physical state.

She returned to the scene and found water to tend to a member of public who had been seriously affected by the attack and gave first aid, reassured a victim and minimised the long-term effects of their injuries.

Along with two members of the public, the officers were injured by the effects of the ammonia and required hospital treatment, although none sustained any lasting injuries.

From left: Jake Price, Ijuha-Sterling-Campbell and Frank Taylor.

Now, PC Canwell and PC Ballantyne have been put forward for a bravery award for their actions.

PC Canwell, who is a Response Officer at Northampton, said: “I feel very humbled and honoured my colleague and I have been nominated for a Police Bravery Award.

“We all come to work with the intention of helping people and I would like to think that is what we did. I am just thankful no-one was more seriously injured as a result of this incident.”

The awards are held by the Police Federation of England and Wales and sponsored by Police Mutual to recognise police officers who perform outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.

Jim Risby, Chair of Northamptonshire Police Federation, added: “The bravery and professionalism shown by PCs Ballantyne and Canwell went above and beyond the normal call of duty. They showed bravery in incredibly dangerous circumstances and I am delighted to support their nomination at the national awards.”

Three men from Wellingborough were convicted at Northampton Crown Court in January last year after pleading guilty to four counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with intent to injure.

They were sentenced to a total of eight years and seven months in prison. Frank Taylor, aged 25, was jailed to two years and nine months, while Ijuha Sterling-Campbell, 21, and 22-year-old Jake Price each received two years and 11 months.