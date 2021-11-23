Here is the latest video nasty from the Operation Snap team at Northamptonshire Police. which helped nine of the dodgiest drivers get their just desserts.

Footage submitted from dashcams of other road users led to prosecutions in court with a combined total of seven-and-a-half years of driving bans and £2,334 of fines and costs handed out by magistrates.

The offences include crazy speeding, mad overtaking — including one frightening move by a massive HGV — and one driver who went the wrong way down a motorway slip road.

The driver of this BMW wound up in court after being reported via the police website

The full list is:

■ A driver was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for a year after being filmed tailgating and overtaking into oncoming traffic on the A509, near Great Harrowden. He was also banned for two years.

■ Overtaking on the A5, forcing an oncoming vehicle on to the grass verge, resulted in an HGV driver being disqualified for 24 months. He was also ordered to take an extended driving test, carry out unpaid work and pay £175 costs.

■ The driver of a BMW 3 Series, who was filmed undertaking, brake checking and tailgating another driver on the A14 near Kettering, got a one-year ban and was ordered to take an extended driving test.

■ A driver received five points on his licence and ordered to pay £592 fines and costs after being filmed on the A45 at Wellingborough brake checking, swerving, and driving his Ford Focus excessively slowly to block another driver.

■ The driver of a Skoda Octavia was disqualified for 56 days and ordered to pay £239 costs after he was caught speeding at 140mph on the A43 Corby by-pass.

■ Overtaking and driving at 64mph in a residential area resulted in the driver of a BMW M2 losing their licence for 15 months, having to take a extended driving test and carry out unpaid work.

■ Cutting across lane two on to the off-slip road on the A14 earned a VW Golf driver five points on her licence and a £248 bill.

■ The driver of a BMW 530d filmed overtaking a line of traffic on a bend, forcing an oncoming vehicle to swerve and make an emergency stop to avoid a collision, was disqualified for 15 months.

■ Using the off slip road to get back on the M1 from services resulted four points and a £327 court bill for driver of an Audi A4.

Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Operations Manager, Matthew O’Connell, said: “As a Force, we continue to be committed to reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“Through the use of Operation Snap, we have thousands of additional pairs of eyes helping us to keep our roads safer and thanks to the public’s support we are able to take action against driving offences we otherwise wouldn’t see.

“All of these cases highlighted some of the most serious motoring offences, which could have easily ended in tragic consequences. As a direct result of the dash-cam footage we have been able to secure convictions and remove these dangerous drivers from our roads.”

Suspected offences can be reported by uploading video evidence on the Force website and completing a form. Reports are then triaged by trained police staff who check footage falls within the scheme's remit and contains clear views of an offender’s registration. More officers in the Safer Roads Team then examine the footage to decide if legal proceedings should begin.

The team only has 14 days to investigate any offences so members of the public are asked to submit their videos as soon after an incident as possible.

Anyone who submits footage via Operation Snap can find out the outcome of their submission by following the link on their confirmation email which will take them to a monthly update.