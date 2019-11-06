Watch as thieves steal motorcycles from Northampton dealership... with £10,000 reward offered for information

A Northampton motorcycle dealership is offering a £10,000 reward for information after six bikes worth £70,000 were stolen by a group of thieves.

CCTV footage shows the five burglars break into Northampton Moto and wheel out the motorbikes from the Letts Road showroom on Saturday night (November 2).

The Far Cotton business has not even been open a year and manager James Hogben believes it is linked to other recent vehicles thefts in the town.

"We're devastated. We only opened last year, we're coming up to our first anniversary, and the business is going really well but obviously losing around £70,000 is not great," he said.

"It becomes personal as it's only a small thing but we've put a lot in to build the business up but somebody with no hope in life thinks they can just do what they like."

At around 10.50pm, the group of thieves cut through the steel fence with an electric saw before prizing open the metal door with crowbars.

Five KTM 690 Enduros were stolen from Northampton Moto. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The alarm then went off and within just over three minutes, they had wheeled out five KTM 690 Enduros and a BMW S1000RR out of the showroom and into a van.

They would have got another motorbike but it was dropped in the rush - police arrived in eight minutes and Mr Hogben was there in 15 minutes, but the thieves had gone.

"We will recover as we're quite a large business now and it's insured but that's beside the point as we'll have to spent another £20,000 on beefing up our security which was already secure," he said.

Northampton Moto posted the CCTV footage on its Facebook page in a bid to find the culprits, which has been viewed more than 85,000 times and shared 1,500 times.

The reward is being offered by the firm for information that leads to a prosecution.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 19000587435.