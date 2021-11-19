Residents on a busy housing estate in Northampton are 'worried' and in 'fear' after a spate of early morning car break-ins in the area.

Many Upton residents have been sharing their experiences and Ring doorbell camera footage on Facebook of men in hoodies trying their car door handles, with some reportedly having some success.

The residents have been urged by their ward councillors Nick Sturges-Alex and Imran Chowdhury to report everything to police.

A screenshot of Councillor Chowdhury's home CCTV shows one man in a balaclave testing his car door and another hooded man walking off

Councillor Alex-Sturges said: "I’m very concerned by this sudden cluster of car crime across Upton.

"I’ve seen a lot of CCTV footage from what appears to be the same group of people involved.

"I’m liaising with the police to ensure that they are doing all they can to apprehend those responsible, and would urge anyone with footage or information to get in touch with the police.

"I would also urge everyone to make sure their vehicles are locked and that no valuables are kept in them."

Councillor Chowdhury, who had his own car doors tested by the suspected thieves, has called on the community to 'revive the neighbourhood watch'.

He said: "There has been a lot of fear among the residents. People are worried and scared - there is a huge rush in buying those Ring doorbells.

"I think the community needs to stick together and be more visible in the area with more patrols maybe to send a message to those trying to create fear in our community.

"We'd like to see one round of police patrols after 12am, that would send a message to these people. But, above all, the community needs to wake up and unite together and revive the Neighbourhood Watch (NW).

"Our community is fantastic and there is great camaraderie, I think if we can revive the NW then we can stop this."

Councillor Chowdhury also thinks the suspected thieves are from out of town and are opportunistic.

The councillor added: "I don't think these people are form Northampton. They are chance takers who come and perhaps check the car's are unlocked.

"I think they are trying to steal the cars. Many houses have Ring doorbells, which can help police find out who these people are."