Watch as cyclist thief breaks into another Northampton car before being spooked - stealing just £3

A cyclist seems to be going around a Northampton estate breaking into cars to steal whatever cash is inside - with one victim catching him in the act on CCTV.

Cars have been smashed into by a man on a bicycle wearing reflective clothing with similar methods on neighbouring roads within days of each other.

What looks like the same man seen looking into a car on Codlin Close, Northampton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

A total of £3 was taken from a Kia C'eed on Pearmain Court at around 8pm on August 29, while a wallet was stolen from a taxi in Codlin Close at around 1am on September 2.

Marcus Smith, whose Kia was targeted in the first crime to hit his house in 29 years of living there, firmly believes it is the same person.

"He's so brazen and must be desperate for the money, it's incredible as he knows he would be on CCTV but still went for it," he said.

The CCTV footage shows a man cycling around Pearmain Court before stopping by Mr Smith's shared driveway full of cars and peering into them all.

He then goes back to his bike and gets a screwdriver, which he uses to prize open a window of the Kia before rummaging around inside.

Mr Smith heard some commotion outside and set off the security light and alarm, causing the thief to run off.

"He seems quite skilled at what he's doing so he's obviously done it a few times before," he said.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.