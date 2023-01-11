WANTED: Police want to find Northampton man after he failed to attend court date

Northamptonshire Police is searching for a Northampton man who failed to attend his court date.

Jock West, aged 23 of Northampton, failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 30 last year, after being charged with the possession of a controlled Class B drug on July 20, 2022.

Anyone who has seen West or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000310921.