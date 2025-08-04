WANTED: Police searching for Northamptonshire man after alleged assault
A Northamptonshire man is wanted by police after an alleged assault.
Jay Jay Samuel Trew who has links to the Long Buckby area is wanted in connection with an alleged assault in July.
Anyone with information about the 32-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000407079.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.