WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man who failed to comply with court order

His last known address was in Northampton

Ryan Anthony Starmer.

A Northampton man is wanted by police after failing to comply for a community order from a court.

Ryan Anthony Starmer, aged 32, is being sought by officers after failing to comply with the terms of a community order imposed at Northampton Crown Court.

