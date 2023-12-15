WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man who failed to comply with court order
A Northampton man is wanted by police after failing to comply for a community order from a court.
Ryan Anthony Starmer, aged 32, is being sought by officers after failing to comply with the terms of a community order imposed at Northampton Crown Court.
His last known address was in Northampton.
Anyone with information about Starmer’s whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000587214.